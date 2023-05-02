ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve got a project car or are looking for a new project, now’s your chance to score some parts. The Albuquerque auto swap meet is Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

The swap meet will be at the Albuquerque Dragway, south of the Airport, near Montessa Park Convenience Center. The event will be open to the public at 8 a.m. (vendors can arrive early). Parking is $5 per vehicle, and after parking, admission is free.

The swap meet gives local car and motor enthusiasts a chance to buy, sell, and swap car parts, tools, and stories. Michael Valenzuela, the event organizer, says last year, the event was big, drawing thousands of locals. This year, he expects a good turnout because the event offers a little something for everyone.

“I’d like to try to encourage people to really come and see what it’s about,” says Michael Valenzuela, the event organizer. “It’s not your typical flea market. It’s something where you’re going to see really cool, creative, neat stuff out there.”

Valenzuela says food trucks will be on-site, so you don’t need to pack a lunch. But make sure you bring sunscreen and cash. Most of the best deals are cash-only.

This year, Valenzuela says there will probably be vendors selling stuff besides just car parts. For example, he says some will sell apparel and maybe car-related collectibles. For more info, including how to sign up as a vendor, you can go to: abqautoswapmeet.com.