ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting its first annual Multicultural Art Festival on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city is seeking art to be displayed and/or sold at the event.
The city’s theme for this year’s festival is “Colors of the World.” The event will take place at the Singing Arrow Community Center.
To apply as an artist for the event, fill out the artist interest form here and submit it by Friday, Apr. 28. Once the submission has been reviewed, artists will receive a confirmation email.
Table dimensions are 2 feet by 6 feet and the cost for one table and two chairs is $20. Setup and takedown for the event will be open to artists from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the fair.
Media Considered
- Pottery/Ceramic
- Un/Framed artwork
- Acrylic, watercolor, oil, charcoal, etc.
- Jewelry/Metalwork
- Photography
- Glass arts
- Sculpture/3D
- Fiber Arts/Weaving
- Woodworking/Artisan
- Prints (excluding third-party resale)
Art Criteria
- Must be appropriate for a public audience
- Must have relevance to culture/cultural background to fit within the theme
- Must not exceed 2 feet by 6 feet, unless multiple display tables are purchased
- Must display multiple styles of artwork at each table
Information Needed to Apply
- 1-3 JPG files of work to be displayed/sold
- Provide the following with each image
- Title
- Media type
- Dimensions (HxWxD) or description of activity
- Description of cultural influence. If work is presented as part of a collaboration, explain your role in the larger project (250 words max/1 page).
- If you require an electric outlet or not
For more information, click here.