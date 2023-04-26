ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting its first annual Multicultural Art Festival on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city is seeking art to be displayed and/or sold at the event.

The city’s theme for this year’s festival is “Colors of the World.” The event will take place at the Singing Arrow Community Center.

To apply as an artist for the event, fill out the artist interest form here and submit it by Friday, Apr. 28. Once the submission has been reviewed, artists will receive a confirmation email.

Table dimensions are 2 feet by 6 feet and the cost for one table and two chairs is $20. Setup and takedown for the event will be open to artists from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day of the fair.

Media Considered

Pottery/Ceramic

Un/Framed artwork

Acrylic, watercolor, oil, charcoal, etc.

Jewelry/Metalwork

Photography

Glass arts

Sculpture/3D

Fiber Arts/Weaving

Woodworking/Artisan

Prints (excluding third-party resale)

Art Criteria

Must be appropriate for a public audience

Must have relevance to culture/cultural background to fit within the theme

Must not exceed 2 feet by 6 feet, unless multiple display tables are purchased

Must display multiple styles of artwork at each table

Information Needed to Apply

1-3 JPG files of work to be displayed/sold

Provide the following with each image Title Media type Dimensions (HxWxD) or description of activity Description of cultural influence. If work is presented as part of a collaboration, explain your role in the larger project (250 words max/1 page). If you require an electric outlet or not



For more information, click here.