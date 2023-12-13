ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State football team arrived in Albuquerque on Wednesday ahead of this week’s New Mexico Bowl. Since they are playing in their home state, the Aggies know they might have an advantage.

“You know there’s a lot of excitement today not only with us but, just like the greeting from here, like, just the fans, the people, the mariachis,” said quarterback Diego Pavia. “You know, it’s amazing to be back home. It’s going to be fun to do it in front of the home crowd.”

“We got a young team, that scares me a little bit, but they know my standard,” said NMSU head coach Jerry Kill. “They know what I expect. Business is business when we’re doing football and pleasure is pleasure when we’re not.”

For Pavia, this week is also a homecoming. The Albuquerque native who played his high school ball at Volcano Vista is excited to play a bowl game in front of a home crowd and a plethora of Aggie fans.

It is also the first time Pavia will play in Albuquerque since a video surfaced of him urinating on a UNM logo inside of the Lobos practice facility. Pavia said he has put the incident behind him and is only focused on Fresno State and not UNM.

“I feel like this is my city and [UNM] has nothing to do with this game because they aren’t in the game,” Pavia said. “It’s about the team, about us and how we prepare for the game.”

NMSU and Fresno State will kickoff the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage throughout the week.