ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former La Cueva High School Basketball star, Bryce Alford is fresh off of playing his 6th professional season. Alford is now gearing up to host a Basketball Camp at La Cueva in July.

Running July 17-20, Alford looks to give back to the local youth hosting this camp for boys and girls, grades 4th-9th. It will run from 9am to 3pm daily and lunch will be provided to the campers. Prices to participate start at $175. Click here to find out more about the tournament.