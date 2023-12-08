ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of college athletics has vastly changed over the last few years. There are now multiple elements off the field that go into building a winning program that did not exist a few years ago, and new UNM head coach Bronco Mendenhall has come catching up to do.

When the NCAA allowed its student-athletes to pursue NIL opportunities in 2021, NIL collectives started to pop up around the country. In essence, these collectives are programs designed to facilitate athlete’s potential endorsement opportunities. Bronco Mendenhall is new to this world as he has not coached since 2021.

Mendenhall has tried to stay up to date on the changes. During his time away he hosted a podcast about being a college football coach. He was joined by many guests who navigated the NIL world themselves, and he believes by hearing their challenges, he is ready to tackle his own.

“The role of college football today, it used to be where one of the primary indicators of a programs commitment to football was what their facilities looked like, while that is still important another factor has trumped that, and that’s what kind of support financially the kids have,” Mendenhall said. “The reality is the commitment to football is manifest now in what collective funding looks like, and that’s a brand new era.”

UNM already has its own collective in place. 505 Sports Venture has been around for roughly a year, but its success can already be seen in the Lobos’ basketball program. 505 Sports Venture currently lists 12 of the 14 men’s basketball players as partnered athletes.

“When you see three of the major contributors on the court, two are freshman, one is a sophomore,” said founder Kurt Roth.

For the future of the football program, the hope is the success on the hardwood translates to the gridiron when it comes to player acquisition.

“Its not only the attraction that the collective can help with, its the retention,” Mendenhall said. “The kids that we love right now in our program, if you want them to stay.”