ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Mendoza is now the 7th boxer in New Mexico history to win a world title. Mendoza defeated Sebastian Fundora at Dignighty Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday night for the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Mendoza took his fair share of blows, however he was able to defeat the favorite by way of knockout in the seventh round. The Albuquerque native pulled off the upset as he stunned Fundora with a left hook and finished the bout with a punishing right.

Now with a record of 22-2 (16 KO), the 154 pound division runs through Mendoza.