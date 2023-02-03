ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rumble at Revel boxing card is set to take place on Saturday. Weigh-ins for the event took place on Friday, and the fighters are ready to put on a show.

“Even though I’ve done it so many times, each and every time is almost like the first time,” said Josh “Pitbull” Torres. “I still get those nerves because there’s such a big build-up behind this local scene and such an awesome fan base that supports us. It’s just amazing.”

There have been some changes to the card, however, now with the 125-bout fight scratched due to Justice Jiron’s opponent not making weight. Jordanne “OMG” Garcia was also scheduled to be fighting but is now off the card as well. Headliner Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego plans to do his part to make up the difference.

“It has to be an exciting show,” said Griego. “Now there’s less fights and the fights that are on, we have to do our all to put on a great show for the fans because that’s what they pay for.”

Saturday night’s event begins at 7, and tickets are still available.