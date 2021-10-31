Boo at the Zoo returns to ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tricks and treats were back by popular demand at the BioPark. The city hosted its Boo at the Zoo after the pandemic forced its cancellation a year ago.

The BioPark offered only a limited number of timed tickets this year and interest was so high, that the event sold out. COVID-safe practices were in place, but that didn’t stop the visitors from having a wicked good time. “We look forward to this every year. Our family, we’ve got four kids and we’ve been coming ever since the first one was little and we just love it. We love seeing all the other costumes,” said one parent.

The indoor spaces were closed off, including the Penguin Chill and reptile house.

