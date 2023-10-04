ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo is hosting this year’s Boo at the Zoo on Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo is a family friendly and safe event to enjoy trick or treating. Families are encouraged to come in costumes and trick or treat for tons of candy that’s handed out around the zoo. The event also features fun educational activities, crafts, games and more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and there are timed tickets only. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for kids age 3-12 and free admission for kids 2 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.