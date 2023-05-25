ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City BMX will be filled with hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders from across the country this weekend for the USA Spring Nationals. This is one of many national events hosted by the venue as Albuquerque continues to provide one of the premier destinations in the sport. It is one of 30 tracks to be selected out of a field of around 300.

“This is definitely a feather in our cap, just all the work we put in and countless hours, all volunteer hours,” said track operator Justin Hawkinson. “We are a non-profit 501 C3 and everyone out here is a volunteer and everybody takes ownership of the track.”

Some of the Duke City’s finest will be among the racers, including the second ranked 12 year old girl in the world. Danica Appenzeller has already cemented herself as an icon of sorts in the sport and is ready to put on a show for the fans in attendence.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Appenzeller. “Like, everybody at the race, like, oh my gosh Danica is here. So, it’s pretty cool.”

Races begin on Friday and will run through Sunday.