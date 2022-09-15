NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans have type 2 diabetes according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. Diabetes is a chronic illness where a persons body cannot make or properly use insulin.

BCBS says type 2 diabetes is the most common type. People 45 or older or have a family history of diabetes or are overweight are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. They say regular exercise, a healthy diet and avoiding foods high in sugar can help lower risk of developing diabetes.

Early symptoms to watch for with Type 2 diabetes:

Excessive thirst and frequent urination

Weight loss, fatigue and drowsiness

Frequent skin, gum, bladder or vaginal infections

Slow healing of cuts and bruises

Blurred vision

Numb hands or feet

Anyone experiencing symptoms or suspects they could have diabetes should contact their doctor. For more information you can visit the American Diabetes Association website or Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico.