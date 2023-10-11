ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Blood, Bands and Brew for a Cure event is happening Saturday, October 14, from 4 – 7p.m. at Explora. The event is a community blood drive and fundraiser for pediatric cancer research.

According to Vitalant, the available blood supply for patients in New Mexico has dropped by more than 25% since May. The event features live music, a beer garden and food trucks. All guests will get free admission to Explora. All proceeds go towards cureMEC, whose mission is to raise awareness about childhood cancer and find a cure for myoepithelial carcinoma (MEC).