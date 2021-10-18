Block party to highlight Santa Fe’s Midtown District

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fun and interactive block party is on its way to Santa Fe’s Midtown District. The Midtown Block Party is meant to get community members involved in the future of Santa Fe’s Midtown District while enjoying fun activities.
It will include food trucks, live music, community mural workshops, and a site-wide scavenger hunt. The block party is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Visual Arts Center on Saint Michaels Drive.