ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is returning to Albuquerque and a local fighter has a shot at a title. John Dodson will fight for the flyweight championship at Tingley Coliseum on Friday, August 11.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Video: Teen arrested after Albuquerque police chase
- Albuquerque: Mechanical issues on ART bus spark engine fire
- New Mexico: Relief payments available to some low-income New Mexicans
- Local: New Mexico LEA board revokes 4 law enforcement certifications
BKFC 48 is set to be the third ever event for the promotion in New Mexico and third bare knuckle bout for Dodson. “The Magician” currently has a 2-0 record in the sport with both wins coming by first-round knockout.
Dodson will fight Philippines native JR Ridge (3-1), who is currently on a two fight win streak. The championship bout is the only fight to be announced on the card thus far.