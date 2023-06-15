ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is returning to Albuquerque and a local fighter has a shot at a title. John Dodson will fight for the flyweight championship at Tingley Coliseum on Friday, August 11.

BKFC 48 is set to be the third ever event for the promotion in New Mexico and third bare knuckle bout for Dodson. “The Magician” currently has a 2-0 record in the sport with both wins coming by first-round knockout.

Dodson will fight Philippines native JR Ridge (3-1), who is currently on a two fight win streak. The championship bout is the only fight to be announced on the card thus far.