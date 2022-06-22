ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark llamas and alpaca now have a new home. The three llamas and one alpaca were moved from the zoo to a corral at Heritage Farm earlier this month. The ABQ BioPark says the new location will give the animals more room to roam and graze.

Caretakers spent about two weeks working with the alpaca and llamas to make the transition as smooth as possible. They worked with the animals to be desensitized to the transport trailer and ramp through positive reinforcement and their favorite treats.

Caretakers say the transfer of 19-year-old male llama Andy, two female llamas, 14-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Mijita, and 15-year-old male alpaca Fezzik was successful. The farm is also home to an American paint horse, a milking shorthorn steer, Alpine goats, Navajo-Churro sheep, and Dominique chickens.