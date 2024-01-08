ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is inviting the public to join them for the “Animal Tales” program to enjoy reading of an animal related book.

The BioPark will visit public libraries around Albuquerque to read animal related books, teaching kids about animals and ecosystem. The BioPark will bring biofacts and other items for kids to interact with to help them connect with the story being read. Animal Tales will happen twice a month at different public libraries around Albuquerque.