ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With summer coming to the end, Big Jim farms have new activities to do this fall. Big Jim Farms is now offering classes to teach the community how to make their own red chile ristras. An iconic look seen all across the Land of Enchatment.

The classes take place every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday until October. “The great thing about these classes is that we immerse the people in the experience by having them on the farms in the place where chile is grown and they are outside, and the people really enjoy that,” said Roxanne Wagner, Big Jim Farms. Cost for classes is $40 per person and it includes all supplies the red chile and your ristra to take home. Classes are offered every Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., or 2 p.m. and Wednesday at 4 p.m. Each class will last around 1 to 2 hrs. Reservations must be made in advance on their website as they do fill up fast! Book at www.bigjimfarms.com/book-online

The classes are held outdoors. Address: 4515 Rio Grande Blvd Los Ranchos, NM (On Rio Grande Blvd before Montano Bridge).