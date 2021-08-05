Big Brothers, Big Sisters launches new program to get kids outdoors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local nonprofit is working to encourage kids to do more outdoor activities. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central New Mexico launched the Mentoring Outdoors program which allows children to learn about fishing, hiking, sports, and wildlife.

Saturday morning, the organization held a launch event at Tingley Beach. They partnered with Fly Fish NM to provide 40 mentees each with a free fly fishing rod.

Sebastian Martinez, a spokesperson for BBBS of Central New Mexico said there are many children in Albuquerque who haven’t had experience doing many outdoor activities. “There’s a lot of them who want to fish, but don’t have access to be able to fish. There’s a lot of equipment, there’s a lot of cost in general for licenses,” Martinez said. “Overcoming those barriers and access to the outdoors is what the goal is.”

Mentors can spend 4-6 hours a month with their mentees in the outdoors and in the community as part of the program. Mentor Jeff Gorum said he looks forward to taking advantage of these kinds of events with the mentee, Romeo. “It gets the kids to experience new things that they might not regularly. It’s been a great experience thus far,” Gorum said.

According to the website, mentors and mentees will attend monthly outdoor activities sponsored by the organization. Martinez said they plan to have another event like this as part of the Mentoring Outdoors program in the fall. For more information, visit bbbs-cnm.org/mentoringoutdoors.