BernCo pools to close Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – County pools will be closed on Sunday. Along with swimming pools, splash pads will also be closed.

Beginning Monday, the only indoor poo,l in the county, the Rio Grande Pool, will switch to winter hours. Weekend party rentals will still be available. county pools will be reopened for recreational swimming Labor
Day weekend.

