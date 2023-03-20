ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Mar. 20, the Bernalillo County Department of Behavior Health Services unveiled its new Adan Carriaga living room center at the CARE campus in the international district. The CARE campus was created to help people get sober and to provide them with recovery housing.

The new living room center will be used to give clients a comfortable place to seek help and receive advice from people who understand the recovery process. “It’s part of the continuum of care. The more people you keep and work with in the community, the less people are going got be dying in jails and prisons,” says community member John Dantis.

The center will also help clients with basic needs like getting them access to healthy food, giving them a place to shower, and helping them with transportation. The center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 pm. every day. The CARE campus is located at 5901 Zuni Road southeast and further information on the center is available here.