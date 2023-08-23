BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – With Día de los Muertos coming up this fall, it’s time to register for the annual Sugar Skull Fun Run. This year, there’s a new venue for the event.

The run will be held on Sunday, October 29, at Tingley Drive between Central and Eighth Street in Albuquerque. You can choose between a timed 5K run/walk or an untimed one-mile “strut and stroll” that welcomes pets and strollers.

Both events are open to all ages. Día de los Muertos-themed clothing isn’t required, but it is encouraged.

Early bird registration for the 5K timed run/walk is $30 for participants aged 12 and older. Participants between six and 11 years old can register for $15 before September 18. After that, all prices will increase.

Registration for the one-mile strut and stroll is $25 for all ages. Participants for both the strut and stroll and the 5K timed event will receive a t-shirt designed by local artist Morgan Loven.

The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m., and the one-mile strut and stroll will begin at 9:15 a.m. There will also be local vendors and food trucks on-site throughout the morning.

Click this link to go to registration.