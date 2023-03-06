ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office competed in a motorcycle competition last week in Texas. The tenth annual Capital of Texas Police Motorcycle Chute Out Competition raised money for nonprofits.

The BCSO Traffic Unit took part in the event which features races and skill competitions on three different tracks. Money raised in the event goes to various nonprofits that help families dealing with childhood cancer and families of first responders killed on duty. The event has raised more than $177,000 in the past.