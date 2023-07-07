BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) held a community baby shower to benefit victims of domestic violence. The shower ran through June 30, and BCSO says it was a huge success.

Over 275 items were donated, ranging from diapers and clothes to bottles and toys. Over $1,000 in Walmart gift cards was also donated. On top of that, even more items were donated to the county’s headquarters and BCSO substations.

“This is going to go a long way in supporting the families and everybody in need,” says Sheriff John Allen. The sheriff’s office says due to the strong turnout, the community baby shower will now be an annual event.