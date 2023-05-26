ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is hosting its 2023 Gun Buyback Event on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will take place at the South Valley Social Enterprise Center on 722 Isleta Boulevard in southwest Albuquerque.

The event is a safe surrender event where no information is retained. Participants can turn in any number of firearms, as long as they are in working condition and unloaded. Gift cards will be distributed in exchange for the firearms.

$250 for an assault weapon

$200 for a semi-automatic handgun or semi-automatic rifle

$100 for long guns, revolvers, and pistols To Chevron Gas, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Smith’s



To ensure that submitted firearms have not been stolen, BCSO will conduct a National Crime Information Center inquiry on the firearms. Gunlocks will also be provided to gun owners who attend the event, free of charge.

“Gun buybacks are an effective way to get unwanted guns out of homes. Guns are dismantled on-site and the scrap metal is forged into gardening tools by high school students from RFK Charter School through the SWEPT nonprofit” says Miranda Viscoli, co-president of NMPGV.

The buyback event is in partnership with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence (NMPGV), Partnership for Community Action, Southwest Education Partners for Training, and Fiesta Subaru.

NMPGV works to reduce firearm injury and death to protect the safety of community members. This event will be the 18th buyback event NMPGV has hosted. So far, NMPGV has removed over 1,700 firearms from New Mexico communities, with over 40% of those being semi-automatic and assault-style weapons.