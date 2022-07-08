ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a school supplies drive July 7 – July 18. Donations will be accepted at any BCSO substation between 9 a.m. – 3p.m.

BCSO substation locations:

North Valley Area Command Center- 6900 4th Street NW Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM 87107

South Valley Area Command Center- 2039 Isleta Blvd Albuquerque, NM 87105

East Mountains Area Command Center- 48 Public School Road Tijeras, NM 87059

Memorial Communication Center – 10401 Holly NE Albuquerque, NM 87122

BCSO is accepting school supplies such as pencils, paper and crayons. For a full list of supplies that are needed follow this link: https://www.aps.edu/schools/supplies