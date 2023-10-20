ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Departing is holding its first annual Trunk or treat event. The event will be October 21, from 5-8 p.m. at the gated parking lot in front of the law enforcement building at 400 Roma Ave.

The Halloween-themed event is open to all ages and will have activities and attractions for everyone to enjoy. There will be decorate deputy units and other community members giving out candy. The event will also include a live DJ, photo booth, jumping castles, food trucks, prizes for the best costume and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume. For more information, click here.