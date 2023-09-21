ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Second Judicial District Court is celebrating a major milestone with the 50th anniversary of its family court clinic.

The family court clinic provides specialized services for families involved in domestic violence and domestic relations cases, most often divorce cases. The court clinicians help parents come to a mutual agreement for co-parenting and help parents keep their children uninvolved from disputes. The clinic offers free mediation and free co-parenting classes.

For more information on everything the family court clinic offers, click here.