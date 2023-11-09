ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With national adoption day coming up, the children’s division of the Second Judicial Court is having its 22nd annual community event dedicated to finalizing adoptions.

November 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at the John E. Brown Juvenile Justice Center, children’s court judges will be dedicate the day to finalizing adoptions. The event also gives everyone a chance to celebrate the children and families. Other community partners and organizations will be providing gifts, activities and treats for children and families at the event to enjoy. For more information, contact Juliet Martinez at 1-800-432-2075.