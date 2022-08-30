ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no matter where you live. Recent prior celebration events have drawn over 2,000 participants!

The theme for this year’s event is “county fair,” which mean there will be plenty of classic, fair-inspired games and attractions. Organizers are also planning to host plenty of other activities for the entire family, including a zipline, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ activities, a pie eating contest, a car show and agricultural exhibits. Playing the main music stage: The Daniel Solis Band and Nathaniel Krantz.

Again, the East Mountain Celebration is Sunday, September 25, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras. For more information, visit Commissioner Charlene Pystkoty’s BernCo.gov webpage at this link. Vendors are also still being asked to participate, with more information at this link.