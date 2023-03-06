ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care Services is hosting a free drive-thru vaccine and microchip event. The event will take place on Wednesday, Mar. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event is open to all Bernalillo County residents and will be available while supplies last. Proof of residency will be required. The event will be held at Bernalillo County Animal Care Services at 3001 Second Street southwest.

The vaccines that will be offered are for distemper/parvo and rabies. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will also be an outdoor adoption event with a small car and motorcycle show, music, and food vendors.

Traffic along the northbound and southbound lanes of Second Street is to be expected during the event and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.