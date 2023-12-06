BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering a chance for residents in unincorporated areas to dispose of their old car tires. The county will be holding a Tire Amnesty Day, where residents can turn in up to nine tires completely free of charge.
The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at BernCo Animal Care Services on 3001 Second St. SW. According to the county, over 450 tires were turned in at the last two events. The county advises members of the public that tires from businesses will not be accepted at the event.
“Using State of New Mexico grant funds and partnering with our colleagues from the city’s Solid Waste Department has allowed Bernalillo County to offer this free resource to our constituents. We’re hopeful that we can divert scrap tires into the appropriate waste stream and keep them out of our beautiful natural environment. We’d like to thank all of our participants thus far, and we encourage county residents to participate in one of our upcoming events.”Planning and Development Services Director Nick Hamm