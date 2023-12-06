BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering a chance for residents in unincorporated areas to dispose of their old car tires. The county will be holding a Tire Amnesty Day, where residents can turn in up to nine tires completely free of charge.

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at BernCo Animal Care Services on 3001 Second St. SW. According to the county, over 450 tires were turned in at the last two events. The county advises members of the public that tires from businesses will not be accepted at the event.