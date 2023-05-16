ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Animal Care Services is offering free vaccines and microchips for pets every Wednesday in May. This service is only for residents of the unincorporated areas of the county.

The DA2PP (parvo/distemper) and FVRCP (feline vaccine) will be available free with proof of residency in the unincorporated areas. So, be sure to bring your driver’s license to show where you live. Microchipping will also be available.

The event will be held Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3001 Second St. SW. The services are limited to 30 animals per day, so you need to pre-register online. Cats must be brought in a cat carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

While May’s clinics are only for residents of the unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County, Tiffany Chamblee from Bernalillo County Animal Care Services says the county is hoping to hold a vaccine event for other residents in the future.

Last month, the county had a vaccine event for all county residents. Chamblee says they were able to provide services for over 400 animals. But given funding limits, and in an effort to get a spay and neuter clinic for Bernalillo County, another county-wide event has not yet been scheduled.