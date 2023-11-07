BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – For a second time this year, the Bernalillo County Metro Court is providing an opportunity for people to clear outstanding misdemeanor warrants before the holiday season.

The “Home for the Holidays – Virtual Safe Surrender” event will take place throughout the month of November. This event gives people an opportunity to turn themselves in on outstanding warrants in exchange for favorable consideration by the court.

To take advantage of this opportunity follow the steps below:

Call the court’s Customer Service line at 505-841-8151 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to verify that you have an outstanding warrant(s) with the court. Not all warrants are eligible for Safe Surrender. You must call to check.

If eligible, you will be scheduled to appear virtually in front of a judge at a later date to address the warrant(s). You will need to have Zoom downloaded on the device you will be appearing from ahead of time. Computers are available at the courthouse for those who do not have access to an electronic device. Those with warrants not eligible for Safe Surrender will be provided with options to address the outstanding matters. You can always check the status of a case by visiting the court’s website at metro.nmcourts.gov.

If you do not have private counsel, you will have an opportunity to speak with an attorney from the Law Offices of the Public Defender on the day of the Safe Surrender hearing before appearing virtually before a judge.

Conclude the Safe Surrender hearing with warrants addressed and in good standing with the court. Court staff will mail you documentation pertaining to your case, including clearance paperwork to reinstate your driver’s license if applicable.

For more information, click here.