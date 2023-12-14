BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is looking for artists to create sculptures for the “Outposts” public art project. Five artists will be chosen, the county says.

Artists living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, Texas, or Colorado are eligible to apply. Selected artists will get a budget of $25,000 to create a sculpture.

The application period will be open from December 15, 2023 to January 25, 2024. Applications can be found at this link.

The Outpost art project seeks to share the diversity of local landscapes and communities. Sculptures from the project reside along the Alameda Drain Trail, from Osuna to El Pueblo Road. So far, 10 sculptures have been placed along the trail.