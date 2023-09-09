BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Are you a local maker? Bernalillo County is searching for vendors to participate in a fall festival.

Bernalillo County’s Open Space Dept. is looking for vendors for the Fall Farm Festival. It’ll be held at the Gutiérrez-Hubbell Open Space on October 21.

Vendors who sell locally grown or handmade items are invited to apply before September 15. By Sept. 21, selected vendors will be notified. Permits and vendor fees do apply, but information booths and demonstrations will be allowed at no cost.

Learn more here.