ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting the eighth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run on Sunday, October 23. The run starts at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and participants can walk, jog, strut and stroll along the Bosque.

This year, participants can choose between a timed 5k run, a 5k run/walk or a one-mile walk for strollers and pets. “Everyone is welcome for fun, fitness and culture against the backdrop of the National Hispanic Cultural Center and beautiful Rio Grande Bosque,” Deputy County Manager for Community Services, Enrico Gradi said in a release. Everyone is welcome to register for the run, the run will be free for children seven and under.

Early registration is available through August 1, and costs $35. Registration from September 1 to October 20 will be $45. Late registration is available October 21 and 22 for $55. The county says participants can not register on the day of the event. They say participants are encouraged to wear Dia de los Muertos themed attire, though it is not required. Registration can be done online.

Sugar Skull Fun Run Schedule – Sunday, Oct. 23