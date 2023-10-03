BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is looking to update its 2025 master plan for parks and open space. To collaborate with the public, the county will have a meeting on October 4.

The meeting will be at Vista Grande Community Center (15 La Madera Rd, Sandia Park, 87047). Sign-in for the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The public can provide input on the future for parks and open spaces north of I-40. The county will also share design boards with the goal of having an updated Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan by spring of 2025.