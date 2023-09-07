BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – To honor those fallen in 2001, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue is putting up a temporary memorial of 100 sets of firefighter’s bunker gear. The presentation will be at Alvarado Square (415 Silver Ave SW in Albuquerque).

In total, 343 firefighters died on September 11, 2001 during the collapse of buildings and the events of the day. Bernalillo County Fire Rescue says they’re honoring each of those individuals with the display at Alvarado Square.

The event will start at 6:46 a.m. and will end at 12:29 p.m. There will be an honor guard presentation timed to coordinate with the major events of September 11, 2001. An aerial heart drawing by the Chile Flight formation-flying team will occur at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the public can watch the memorial live on the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page. You can also visit via a drive-thru viewing lane.