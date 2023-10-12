ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Young Adult Court is a diversion program in the Second Judicial District Court for people 18 – 25 years-old facing felony charges in Bernalillo County. Since the program began in 2017 there have been plenty of success stories.

The program helps participants with sobriety, housing, education, employment, substance abuse and more. The program takes about two years to graduate and graduates come out sober and law abiding citizens. Graduates have gone on to get their degree, open businesses, get children back from state custody and overall positive outcomes. The program accepts referrals for participants. For more information on the program, click here.