ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County leaders Monday broke ground on two new community pools set to be built in the North Valley. The North Valley Aquatic Center will be located at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center.

The new facility, located at 9800 Fourth Street NW, will include a large outdoor public pool and an indoor warm water fitness pool. John Barney, Bernalillo County’s Parks, Recreation, and Open Space planning manager, said the area has been in need of a community pool since the former one closed in 2010.

“If you look at a map of all the county’s and city’s facilities and where there’s pools, and where pools are planned, we also took that into account, this was an area that didn’t have one,” said Barney.

The facility’s main goal is to attract senior citizens. It will however also offer swim lessons for young kids and is located at the same site of the Alameda Splash Pad.

“This is the only, the first and only, indoor therapeutic pool of its kind in Bernalillo County, so very excited,” said Walt Benson, Bernalillo County District 4 commissioner.

Construction of the North Valley Aquatic Center is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend in 2024. The $6.9 million project will be paid for with a combination of federal funding, state grants, and bond-supported county funds, according to the county.