ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, August 22, local leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing apartment complex. The Thomas Development Co. “San Roque” apartment complex will consist of 136 units located on Coors Boulevard between Los Volcanoes Road and Bluewater Road.

The project was approved through the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners and is funded through project revenue bonds. The county says that other funding is being provided by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority.