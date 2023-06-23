BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has been awarded as a 2023 “Family Friendly Business.” The nonprofit Family Friendly New Mexico recognizes organizations throughout the state that implement policies that allow businesses, employees, and families to thrive.

The county earned a gold-level distinction for its family-friendly policies, including paid leave, health support, work schedule, economic support, development opportunities, and more. “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to help our employees balance family and work life,” says BernCo Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “Not only do these benefits focus on employee wellbeing, but they also help us recruit the most qualified employees and keep morale up.”