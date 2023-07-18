BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is asking residents for their opinion on three art proposals to be installed at the county’s headquarters at Alvarado Square. The deadline for comment submission is Friday, July 28, at 11:59 p.m.

The semi-finalists for the art project are Ray King, Ivan Depeña, and the team of Laura Haddad and Thomas Drugan. They each presented detailed proposals for the project earlier this month. To send in a comment, fill out the form here.

Ray King Concept

Ivan Depeña Concept

Laura Haddad and Thomas Drugan Concept

Bernalillo County’s Public Art Program and the Bernalillo County Arts Board are asking for feedback on the proposals, and based on the public comment, the selection committee will pick a finalist for the project.

The finalist will be selected at the Arts Board meeting on August 7, and work on the installation will begin this fall. For more information on the county’s Arts Board, click here.