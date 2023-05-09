BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Animal Care Services wants the community’s input to find out what incentives would help animals from their resource center get adopted. Through the survey, the county hopes to get insight into what community programs and resources they should implement.

Currently, the Animal Care and Resource Center has 312 animals in its care. To take the county’s survey, which will close on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m., click here. Each person who takes the survey will get a voucher for a free microchip for their animal.