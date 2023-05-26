BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The county is gearing up to serve free meals to students during summer break. Bernalillo County‘s lunch program begins May 31.

The free lunches are for students in unincorporated parts of the county. Food will be served at parks and community centers in the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, the Pueblo of Isleta, and Paradise Hills.

Kids under 18 can get meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at most sites. The meals are offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

There are a few rules to follow: First, meals must be eaten at the site. They can’t be taken to go. Second, students must receive a full meal, including milk, the county says.

For individuals in Albuquerque, the city will offer its summer lunch program at various locations starting in June. For more info on Albuquerque lunches, check out this KRQE News 13 story.