NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mission 22 is holding a benefit concert September 22 at the Valencia County Fairgrounds. Mission 22 was formed with the goal of ending veteran suicide in America. The group supports veterans and their families thorough outreach events, free treatment programs and more.

The concert features Bart Crow as a headliner and special guests Sarah Rowe and Sim Balkey. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at the Valencia County Fairgrounds in Belen. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. All proceeds from the event will go right back into Mission 22 and used to support veterans. Some programs for veterans that Mission 22 offers include: an impatient recovery program, gym sponsorships for various types of gyms and programs for children of veterans who have committed suicide. For more information on Mission 22 and the benefit concert, visit the Mission 22 website or concert Facebook page.