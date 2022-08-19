ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –With school back, teachers and parents are both adjusting their routines. The city of Albuquerque’s Family and Community Services department has out-of-school-time programs for kids of all ages. The city offers, community centers, pools, and open spaces there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The program offers before and after school programs at all 22 community centers around the city. For elementary school kids, the PLAY+ program is at 20 APS elementary schools. Registration for swim and tennis lessons during the fall is also coming soon. The program will also be offering fall break camps for kids. Space is still available for kids of all ages for most programs. For more information and registration for any of these programs or the OneAlbuquerque Move scavenger hunt next month, visit play.cabq.gov.