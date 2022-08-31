ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enjoy delicious food and amazing music while also helping the nonprofit, Santuario de Karuna. Beatnik will have about 30 food vendors and a variety of all plant-based food. Enjoy your evening with a variety of genres of music from Mariachi to Cumbias to EDM to Hip Hop and so much more.

Santuario de Karuna is dedicated to rescuing farm animals. Their primary focus is to educate the public about the truths of animal agriculture through living compassionately.

Pre-sale tickets will be $10 and $15 on the day of the event and at the door. Located at The Salt Yard- West 3700 Ellison Drive Northwest. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. A portion of all ticket sales will go to benefit their friends at Santuario de Karuna.