LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bear Fest is returning to Los Alamos at the end of the month. It’s the perfect chance to learn all about bears.

The Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s annual Bear Festival starts Friday, August 25 with “Bears, Beers, and Bites.” It features a discussion about black bears, beer, or wine from Bathtub Row Brewery and d’oeuvers that represents food bears eat in the wild.

The main event is Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with booths and games. It’s also a free event. The parking lot at the Los Alamos Nature Center will be closed to vehicle traffic for this event and the majority of activities will be hosted outdoors. Attendees are asked to park across the street at the United Church.