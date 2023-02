ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 New Mexico High School State Basketball Tournament is now set, as district champions were crowned on Saturday night. State brackets will be released on Sunday at 5pm.

The Volcano Vista Boys won their 2nd straight district 1 title with a win over Cleveland. The Sandia boys also won a district crown with a win over West Mesa, and the Albuquerque Academy Girls also won a title on Saturday with a win over Hope Christian.